NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.19. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

