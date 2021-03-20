NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

NYSE:NKE opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

