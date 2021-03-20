Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

