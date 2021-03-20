NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. NMI posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 1,266,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. NMI has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

