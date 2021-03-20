NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches Market Cap of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00652506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024713 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034807 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

