Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,700 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

