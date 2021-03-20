Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5,044.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 129,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 127,427 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

