Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Waste Connections by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

