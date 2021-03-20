Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,510 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,865,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $770,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,273,725 shares of company stock worth $95,003,815 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

