Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,980 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

