Nord/LB Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.53 ($88.86).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €82.49 ($97.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a fifty-two week high of €88.78 ($104.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.