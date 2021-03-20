Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

SRE stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.