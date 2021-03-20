Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,526 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumentum by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

