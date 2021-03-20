Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,348 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Insperity worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Insperity by 1,183.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

NSP opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.