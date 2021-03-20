Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,791 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,333 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FireEye were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 146,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FEYE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

