Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:JWN opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,382,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

