Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of LiveRamp worth $69,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,673 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

NYSE RAMP opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

