Northern Trust Corp Has $69.75 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.39% of Brooks Automation worth $69,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

