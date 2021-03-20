Northern Trust Corp Has $72.15 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $72,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.