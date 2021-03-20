Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,262 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $70,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 94,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCAU. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.