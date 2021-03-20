Northern Trust Corp Purchases 13,087 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $74,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $213.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.95 and its 200 day moving average is $198.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

