Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,340 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Hubbell worth $75,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $183.49 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $191.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.