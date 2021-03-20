Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Appian worth $73,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Appian by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

APPN opened at $151.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.90. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

