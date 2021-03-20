Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.30.

NPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.95. 1,853,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,876. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$20.52 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.84. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

