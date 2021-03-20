Northland Securities Increases Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $66.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Agilysys’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

