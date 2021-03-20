NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NG opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,225 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 97.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,521,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 263,705 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.