NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NovoCure by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,568. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

