Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0042 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 85% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $30.18 million and $6.67 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.27 or 0.00652329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034767 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.