Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $53.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,059 shares of company stock worth $6,733,177. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.32. 6,491,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,199. Nucor has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

