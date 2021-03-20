Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

NUE stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,970,866.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,059 shares of company stock worth $6,733,177. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

