Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton Sells 3,166 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NTNX stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 387,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

