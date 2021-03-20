nYFI (N0031) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $405,049.62 and $32,006.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00140329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.57 or 0.00656386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253.

Buying and Selling nYFI

