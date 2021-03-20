Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.