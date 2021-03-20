Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

