Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS OYIEF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

About Ocean Yield ASA

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

