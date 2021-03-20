Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Sells $993,815.50 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

M Kevin Mcevoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50.

NYSE OII opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 53.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 157,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 106.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

