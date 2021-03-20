OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OCCI stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

