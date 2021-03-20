Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells $806,326.44 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $806,326.44.

OKTA stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -110.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

