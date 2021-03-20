Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,837 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the average volume of 138 put options.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.62 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

