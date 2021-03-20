ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.07 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.07 EPS.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

ONTF opened at $55.21 on Friday. ON24 has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.98.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Insiders purchased 94,006 shares of company stock worth $6,879,882 in the last quarter.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

