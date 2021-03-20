OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OCX opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

