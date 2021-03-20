OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $956,567.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00655569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024510 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034318 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

