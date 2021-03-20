OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company's service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Bank of The West purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $10,140,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after purchasing an additional 940,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $5,026,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 908,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 460,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

