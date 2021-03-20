Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 715.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $137.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

