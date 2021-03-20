Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,043 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,047 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,577. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

