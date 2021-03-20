Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $484.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

