Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.51 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EME stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $115.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

