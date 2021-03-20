Opacity Market Cap Tops $8.24 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Opacity has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $105,650.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opacity has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00454122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00141358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00671751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00074183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

