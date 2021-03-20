Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $145,000 Investment in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FREE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

