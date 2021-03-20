Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEL opened at $9.24 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

